JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.24 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.23. 83,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

