JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,386 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

