JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,437 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 104,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day moving average of $255.81. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

