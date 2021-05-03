JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $288.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

