Jobchain Market Capitalization Hits $9.00 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Jobchain has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $295,926.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00904062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.76 or 0.10495978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

