JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 43,972 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $12.95 on Monday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

