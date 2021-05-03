JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ASE Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

