JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 358.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Tellurian worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 over the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $854.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

