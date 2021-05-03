JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $893,000 Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PZA opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.