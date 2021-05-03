JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $304.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day moving average is $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $137.20 and a 1 year high of $307.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

