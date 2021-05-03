JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Insiders sold a total of 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.