Kaman (KAMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.87 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.55-1.87 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaman stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,778.93 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

