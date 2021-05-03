Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 12th

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $438.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

