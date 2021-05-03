Karen Wilson Thissen Sells 1,560 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Wilson Thissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $257.85. The company had a trading volume of 748,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $261.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

