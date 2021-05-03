KBC Group NV Has $10.60 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,482 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $123.85 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.