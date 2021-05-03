KBC Group NV Has $9.56 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 135.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.61.

NYSE PAYC opened at $384.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.69 and a 200-day moving average of $399.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

