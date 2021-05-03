KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 125.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autohome were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,848,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,182,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Autohome by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $92.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

