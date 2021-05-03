KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NUE opened at $82.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

