KBC Group NV Sells 3,183 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

