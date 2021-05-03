Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $303.86

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $303.86 or 0.00521110 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $60.77 million and $8.45 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.11 or 0.00876537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00097981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.57 or 0.09146972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00045772 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

