KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

NYSE:SIX opened at $46.98 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

