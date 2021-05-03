KeyCorp Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of HAS opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Hasbro by 16.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

