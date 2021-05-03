KeyCorp Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $34.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.