Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.54

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.54 and last traded at C$19.51, with a volume of 205329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

