Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNVKF traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.52 and a quick ratio of 35.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Kinnevik has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Comments


