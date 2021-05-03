Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €98.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.67 ($97.25).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Thursday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.84.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.