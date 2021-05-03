Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller Sells 607 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott P. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 622,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kirby by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,218,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

