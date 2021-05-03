Klever Price Reaches $0.0802 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Klever has a total market cap of $272.65 million and $4.38 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klever has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00276498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.72 or 0.01158804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00730466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,748.90 or 1.00201723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

