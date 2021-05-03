Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce $195.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.99 million to $196.20 million. Knowles posted sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $857.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -528.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,348 shares of company stock worth $1,812,273 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 321,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

