KnoxFS (new) Price Up 122.4% Over Last Week (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00003480 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded up 122.4% against the US dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a market capitalization of $790,798.81 and approximately $308.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00277625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.58 or 0.01153003 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00720965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,759.66 or 0.99908309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KnoxFS (new)

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 393,101 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

