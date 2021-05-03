Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.62. Koppers reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,852. Koppers has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $705.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

