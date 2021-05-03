Krios (GIG) Hits Market Cap of $3.72 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $7.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00184547 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

