Kush Finance Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges. Kush Finance has a market cap of $371,736.08 and $11,728.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00276307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.95 or 0.01150796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.18 or 0.00717680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.44 or 0.99936809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

