L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.70-13.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $213.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

