L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.70-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

