Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.69.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.33. 602,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $225.40. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $155.19 and a 52 week high of $269.95.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

