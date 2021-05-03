Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Shares of LH stock opened at $265.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $153.72 and a 1 year high of $269.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

