Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

