Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $44.07. 4,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Lazard by 5.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 248,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 19.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

