Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

