Ledyard National Bank Purchases 3,891 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 286,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 143,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.