Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.55-0.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.55-0.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 67.67. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

