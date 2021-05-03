Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $422,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

