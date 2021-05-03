LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $524.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.31 million to $527.60 million. LHC Group posted sales of $512.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $208.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $116.26 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

