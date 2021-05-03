Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.34. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,070. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.