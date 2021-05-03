Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $37.08

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.08, but opened at $35.64. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 8.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

