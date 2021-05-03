LifePro Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,107 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $103.67 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70.

