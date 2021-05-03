LifePro Asset Management Sells 128 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.55 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.