Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.18.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

