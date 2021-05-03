Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 999,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.53. 204,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,679. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.